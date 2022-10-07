PICTURES: Three-bedroom house with ‘attractive’ garden near Eastbourne listed with guide price of £750,000
A three-bedroom house near Eastbourne, which is surrounded by ‘attractive gardens’, has been listed on Zoopla with a guide price of £750,000.
The property in Peelings Lane, Westham, was listed on Zoopla on September 30.
On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Set within attractive gated gardens - a remarkably spacious thee-bedroom chalet style bungalow with large double garage in the sought after village of Westham.“The generously proportioned accommodation affords a 21' x 20' sitting/dining room with lovely garden aspect as well as a 14' kitchen/breakfast room. There are three double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms and a further bathroom/wc. The accommodation is immaculately presented throughout and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.”
The property was last sold in February 2008 for £425,000, according to Zoopla.