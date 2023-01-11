The villages of Lurgashall, Lickfold and Lodsworth recently featured in The Telegraph’s ‘poshest’ to live in in the UK.

The recent research by Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, reveals the 54 most desirable villages in each ceremonial county, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

Amy Whitmore is owner of the Noah’s Ark pub in Lurgashall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Lurgashall is a wonderful community, and at the Noah’s we love being at the heart of it. We overlook the village cricket green, which is always the focus of activity, whether it is local teams playing matches in the summer, the annual village fete, or local residents out and about, walking their dogs. On Christmas Day we welcome locals and regulars for drinks and our homemade sausage rolls. We can’t imagine a more idyllic location.”

The team that work at Lurgashall village shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The name ‘Noah’s Ark’ comes from the pond that used to exist outside the pub in the 17th century – patrons going into the pub looked like they were animals crossing the flood waters to go into the ark.

Sophie Jowett, director at Lurgashall Village Shop, said: “There are many reasons why Lurgashall is such a popular and desirable village. There are the obvious attractions including the village shop which is a successful community enterprise, the quintessential village green, a great pub and restaurant and the historic church of St Laurence. “However many parishioners comment that it is the sense of community which keeps them here in Lurgashall year after year.”