The women’s lifestyle website says the list is the definitive insider guide with expert local advice on where to buy.

It gives insight into the 28 most sought-after counties in England, guiding potential buyers to the local hot spots and up-and-coming areas including 10 best places to live in Sussex in 2023.

Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “When people decide to move, they’re searching for more than just a house - they want a home, a lifestyle that works for them and their family, and if they’re strategic, a long-term investment too. Our 2023 Top 250 Best Places to Live’ guide will give them that extra reassurance they need to make their search easier in these difficult economic times.

“We’ve built our reputation on our first-hand knowledge of the most exciting, vibrant places to go and things to do outside London. Now, with 50 more recommendations than last year’s guide and new information added on important considerations such as nursery education and nearby culture, the 2023 list is a natural step for us to continue to expand our authority in this area. Combined with up to the minute listings of desirable properties, we think it’s a unique reference point in a turbulent yet hopefully resilient property market.”

The website says: ‘from quaint country villages to vibrant coastal cities, Sussex is bursting with charm and has its own, very quirky, sense of humour. Rolling hills and fertile farmland provide ample locally-sourced fare for fine dining and its vineyards are up there with the best the world has to offer. Culture vultures and activists alike can congregate in Brighton for a slice of city life secure in the knowledge a sleepy rural hamlet is only a stone's throw away, and London less than an hour by train’.

Each detailed online feature, focusing on an individual village, town or city in the top 250, comes with location map, up-to-date information on desirable properties available for sale and on-the-ground insights into top postcodes, schools and nurseries, shopping, culture, restaurants and bars plus the all-important commuting journeys for those still traveling into London and major conurbations.

1. St Leonards-On-Sea The website said: "The cooler cousin to neighbouring Hastings, St Leonards, (or Lennies to locals) has been quietly coming into its own with glamorous grit. Neatly nestled between Bexhill and Hastings, it's got the best of all worlds, raw but beautiful Regency and Art Deco architecture, a quiet and long beach and the greenery of Hasting Country Park – from the cliffs you can even see seals. It's still just about commutable to London with trains taking 90 minutes so it's ideal for hybrid working. The arts scene erupted here and has helped launch an explosion of great galleries, independent cinemas and amazing places to eat. The shabby chic vibe is simply part of St Leonards' charm."

2. Rye Muddy Stilettos included it in the list because: 'East Sussex can often be unfairly overlooked but Rye nestled near the Kent border changes any preconceptions about that side of the county. It can claim to be one of the best preserved medieval towns in England, we know, impressive! It ticks the coastal box with nearby beaches, Camber Sands, Winchelsea and Pett Level as well as the countryside box with the High Weald. And it also has a river complete with fishing boats for postcard worthy charm. It has at times, been a victim of its prettiness, and is a popular tourist destination, but usually confined to summer, the rest of the year is yours to enjoy. And it's not just a pretty face, character comes in the form of half-timbered houses, ancient passageways as well as vintage shops, cafes and nearby vineyards.'

3. Horsham "This commuter town's incredible transport links (it's a 20minute train to Gatwick and 60minutes to London) can often overshadow its other offerings. At the epicentre of the attractive market town are buildings dating back to the 13th and 16th centuries that house endless stories from the past – Henry VIII's wife – one of many, ahem – Catherine Howard lived in Horsham and romantic poet, Shelley was born nearby. But in the present day it also has a handful of great restaurants and shops – only the creme de la creme succeed here. Residents are also spoilt with an incredible 24 hectares of open space including a tranquil Sensory Garden and Human Nature Garden."

4. Lewes The website said: "Lewes' claim to fame is its Bonfire Night party, opps we mean, fireworks display which is the biggest in the country and legendary with locals. And the rebel spirit pumps throughout the town, there's a strong artistic vibe with a touch of elegance. The houses are a mix of medieval, Georgian and Victorian and most come with a backstory – namely "Anne of Cleves' former residence and Charleston (pictured), a former retreat for artists (and some debauchery) for the likes of Duncan Grant and Virginia Woolf. With direct trains to London, the South Downs on the doorstep, the quieter beach at Saltdean nearby and the bright lights of Brighton are down the road you get the best of best worlds in this historic town."