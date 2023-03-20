Properties for sale in Eastbourne: Home with large gym listed for £670,000
A four-bedroom house in Eastbourne with a large gym has been listed for sale on Zoopla with a price tag of £670,000.
The property in Willingdon Road was listed for sale on Thursday, March 16.
On the Zoopla listing it reads: “Brook Gamble offer to the market this substantial individual detached home on Old Town/Rodmill borders. Enjoying stunning far reaching views across Eastbourne to the sea, the property has been the subject of extensive renovation by the present owner – whilst still offering scope for further works.
"The house is situated on a large plot with gardens to three sides and boasts a ground floor comprising a wonderful bespoke built kitchen in the 21'7" kitchen/dining room and large through lounge, with both rooms having the stunning far-reaching views to the sea.
"There is a large gym on the ground floor which could be changed to a master bedroom and en-suite (currently not fitted).”
The current master bedroom has a balcony with views over Eastbourne, according to the listing.