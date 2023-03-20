3 . Basil - seven year old Crossbreed

Basil is looking for an active family, who live in a quieter location, away from built-up or busy areas. He can share his home with older, secondary-school age children and will need to be the only pet. However, he has been doing great with building up confidence recently and may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs of a calm and friendly nature. A garden of his own to let off some steam and enjoy an off-lead run about is essential. Basil adores the company of his favourite friends but can be a little apprehensive when first getting to know someone. The super smart seven-year-old is full of character and playful energy. He'll make for a fabulous companion to a family who can fill his life with fun and adventure, while keeping him entertained with all his favourite activities. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham