Are you looking to welcome a dog into your family? Maybe one of these pups at a local rescue centre could be the one for you...
Dogs Trust Shoreham is one of many rescue centres in our county doing brilliant work to look after four-legged friends without homes.
Each of the dogs below are looking for a loving family in Dog Friendly Sussex – if you are interested in adopting one of them, visit the rescue’s website for more information and to complete an application form.
All information and photos come from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Truffles - seven years old Shih Tzu
Truffles is a cute chap who enjoys a fuss but also has a sensitive side. He likes his walks and travels well in the car. Truffles should be able to be left once settled in to his new home but he does enjoy company. He's a playful boy who loves his toys and is very affectionate. The sweet Shih Tzu who is looking for a quiet home environment, as he can be sensitive to noises in the home. Truffles will need to be the only pet in the home and to be walked in areas where there are few other dogs. He is unable to live with children or have any children visiting his home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Blue - one year old Dobermann cross
Dogs Trust said Blue is a big ball of loveable energy who loves nothing more than spending time with his people pals. He’ll relish an enriching lifestyle, full of long walks in the countryside, fun training, food-based puzzles, and playtime in the garden! Blue’s forever family can expect a playful and excitable companion who will enjoy snuggling up next to them on the sofa in the evenings. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Basil - seven year old Crossbreed
Basil is looking for an active family, who live in a quieter location, away from built-up or busy areas. He can share his home with older, secondary-school age children and will need to be the only pet. However, he has been doing great with building up confidence recently and may be able to have walking buddies with other dogs of a calm and friendly nature. A garden of his own to let off some steam and enjoy an off-lead run about is essential. Basil adores the company of his favourite friends but can be a little apprehensive when first getting to know someone. The super smart seven-year-old is full of character and playful energy. He'll make for a fabulous companion to a family who can fill his life with fun and adventure, while keeping him entertained with all his favourite activities. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham
4. Zara - Borzoi between two and five years old
Dogs Trust Shoreham said that if Zara were a human, she’d be a princess. The beautiful Borzoi is a 'gentle, elegant lady' who turns heads wherever she goes. However, Zara isn’t always fond of such attention, as she likes to get to know people at her own pace and is particularly apprehensive around men. Nonetheless, she has been making great progress and has built strong bonds with some of the male staff at the Shoreham centre. Due to her sensitive nature, she would best be suited to a quieter home environment, where her owners are around a lot of the time, and where the youngest family members are of secondary-school age. She must be the only pet in the household but is happy to live nearby horses or livestock. A garden of her own is essential. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham