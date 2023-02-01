Built in the 1800s, Gospel Hall in Worthing has been architecturally designed to showcase its original features while incorporating an impressive contemporary style.

The property was featured when we shone the spotlight on some of the most exclusive homes in Worthing on the market, and now we take a closer look.

Located in High Street, Tarring, and used as a meeting house for the Plymouth Brethren until 1992, it is now a four-bed detached home packed with character.

It features an impressive 46ft open-plan living/dining room, vaulted gallery landing above and four bedrooms. Outside, there is parking for two cars and the rear garden boasts a cabin/workshop.

Gospel Hall is on the market for £1,325,000 and is being sold with the benefit of no onward chain. Information and images courtesy of property website Zoopla.

