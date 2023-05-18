Edit Account-Sign Out
Property for sale: Five-bedroom Worthing property with extensive downland views comes on the market

Set in a secluded location in highly-sought-after High Salvington, this five-bedroom Worthing property has extensive downland views to the rear.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 18th May 2023, 13:54 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:02 BST

The detached house is on the market with Bacon and Company at a guide price of £830,000. It is a family home in a cul-de-sac with a west-facing back garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington

Photo: Zoopla

Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington

Photo: Zoopla

Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington

Photo: Zoopla

Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington

Photo: Zoopla

