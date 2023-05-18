Set in a secluded location in highly-sought-after High Salvington, this five-bedroom Worthing property has extensive downland views to the rear.
The detached house is on the market with Bacon and Company at a guide price of £830,000. It is a family home in a cul-de-sac with a west-facing back garden.
1. Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington
This attractive five-bedroom house is in a cul-de-sac in High Salvington with extensive farmland views to the rear. It is on the market with Bacon and Company at a guide price of £830,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington
3. Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington
4. Cherry Tree Close, High Salvington
