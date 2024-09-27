This three-bed family home Cissbury Drive, Findon Valley, is on the market with Purple BricksThis three-bed family home Cissbury Drive, Findon Valley, is on the market with Purple Bricks
Property for sale in Findon Valley: three-bed art deco home

By Sam Woodman

Published 27th Sep 2024, 18:09 BST

This art deco family home in sought-after Findon Valley is on the market.

The three-bed, detached property is in Cissbury Drive and is being marketed chain-free by Purple Bricks.

The spacious entrance hall and staircase boat a feature stained-glass window which floods the landing with light.

Downstairs there is a kitchen/breakfast room, light and airy lounge leading to the dining room, a sun room and cloakroom, with the three double bedrooms and family bathroom upstairs.

Outside there is off-road parking, a garage, workshop, and a superb west-facing rear garden.

The property, which retains lots of original features, is in need of modernisation and offers in excess of £600,000 are invited.

For more information about the Cissbury Drive home, visit the Purple Bricks website.

The home has a superb west-facing rear garden

Part of the garden is laid to lawn and also has a patio area, mature borders and a pond

The feature stained glass window floods the staircase and landing with light

The property boasts two reception rooms and lots of original features

