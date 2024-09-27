The three-bed, detached property is in Cissbury Drive and is being marketed chain-free by Purple Bricks.
The spacious entrance hall and staircase boat a feature stained-glass window which floods the landing with light.
Downstairs there is a kitchen/breakfast room, light and airy lounge leading to the dining room, a sun room and cloakroom, with the three double bedrooms and family bathroom upstairs.
Outside there is off-road parking, a garage, workshop, and a superb west-facing rear garden.
The property, which retains lots of original features, is in need of modernisation and offers in excess of £600,000 are invited.
For more information about the Cissbury Drive home, visit the Purple Bricks website.
