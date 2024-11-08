This four-bedroom home in Peony Grove, Durrington, is on the market, with offers over £450,000 invited. All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks.placeholder image
This four-bedroom home in Peony Grove, Durrington, is on the market, with offers over £450,000 invited. All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks.

Property for sale in Worthing: four-bed family home

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 8th Nov 2024, 14:58 BST

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached town house in a popular Worthing development is on the market.

The cul-de-sac property in Peony Grove, Durrington, is within easy reach of nearby supermarkets, schools and transport links. It is on the market with Purple Bricks with offers over £450,000 invited.

The welcoming entrance hall – with under-stairs storage and a downstairs WC – leads to the 12ft by 12ft living room and the open-plan kitchen/dining room with its range of integrated appliances, a garden view and access via French doors. There is through access to a separate utility room.

The family bathroom and three bedrooms – one of which is en suite – can be found off the first-floor landing, while the second floor is home to the master bedroom and a further en-suite bathroom.

Outside is a double garage and driveway providing parking for several vehicles. To the rear, the enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area.

For more information on this property and more in the Worthing area, see the Purple Bricks website.

The welcoming entrance hall features under-stairs storage and a WC

The welcoming entrance hall features under-stairs storage and a WC Photo: Purple Bricks

The bright living room is 12ft by 12ft Photo: Purple Bricks

The kitchen/dining room has access to the separate utility room and French doors to the rear garden Photo: Purple Bricks

The utility room is off the kitchen/dining room Photo: Purple Bricks

