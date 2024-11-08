This four-bedroom home in Peony Grove, Durrington, is on the market, with offers over £450,000 invited. All details and images courtesy of Purple Bricks.

Property for sale in Worthing: four-bed family home

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached town house in a popular Worthing development is on the market.