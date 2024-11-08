The cul-de-sac property in Peony Grove, Durrington, is within easy reach of nearby supermarkets, schools and transport links. It is on the market with Purple Bricks with offers over £450,000 invited.
The welcoming entrance hall – with under-stairs storage and a downstairs WC – leads to the 12ft by 12ft living room and the open-plan kitchen/dining room with its range of integrated appliances, a garden view and access via French doors. There is through access to a separate utility room.
The family bathroom and three bedrooms – one of which is en suite – can be found off the first-floor landing, while the second floor is home to the master bedroom and a further en-suite bathroom.
Outside is a double garage and driveway providing parking for several vehicles. To the rear, the enclosed rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has a patio area.
