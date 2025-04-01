Rother garden waste collections - 'sticker system for bins is no longer needed'

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
People with Rother District Council garden waste bins no longer need to use the stickers to show they have paid for the service.

A council spokesperson said: "Due to improvements in technology the sticker system for garden waste bins is no longer needed.

"Our drivers have all the addresses of our subscribers so if you have paid, your bin will be collected as normal." The annual subscription charge for the garden waste collection service is £81 for the first bin and £66 for each additional bin.

Read more:

Rother District Council garden waste bins. Pic: Rother District CouncilRother District Council garden waste bins. Pic: Rother District Council
Rother District Council garden waste bins. Pic: Rother District Council

