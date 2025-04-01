People with Rother District Council garden waste bins no longer need to use the stickers to show they have paid for the service.

Rother garden waste collections - 'sticker system for bins is no longer needed'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A council spokesperson said: "Due to improvements in technology the sticker system for garden waste bins is no longer needed.
"Our drivers have all the addresses of our subscribers so if you have paid, your bin will be collected as normal." The annual subscription charge for the garden waste collection service is £81 for the first bin and £66 for each additional bin.
Read more:
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.