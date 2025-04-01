Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People with Rother District Council garden waste bins no longer need to use the stickers to show they have paid for the service.

A council spokesperson said: "Due to improvements in technology the sticker system for garden waste bins is no longer needed.

"Our drivers have all the addresses of our subscribers so if you have paid, your bin will be collected as normal." The annual subscription charge for the garden waste collection service is £81 for the first bin and £66 for each additional bin.

Rother District Council garden waste bins. Pic: Rother District Council

