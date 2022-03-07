Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property for this contemporary townhouse in South Street, Lewes SUS-220703-134628001

See inside fascinating contemporary Lewes townhouse at the foot of Cuilfail chalk face

This contemporary townhouse was built in South Street, Lewes, in 2007 and also includes outbuildings believed to date back to the early 19th century.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:14 pm

The property, at the foot of the town’s Cuilfail cliff face, also has sweeping views over the South Downs.

The three-bedroomed home is built of mellowed brick, and is timber clad in places with a pitched slate tiled roof.

The accommodation is found over ground, first and second floor and the open plan kitchen/dining and day room is ideal for modern family living.

The 19th century former coach house can be used as a workshop and has the potential for conversion into residential premises.

There is also a self-contained apartment and a south-facing, flagstone paved courtyard garden.

Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property, and it is being sold by agent Rowland Gorringe via Zoopla - for more information click here

Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property for this contemporary townhouse in South Streeet, Lewes

Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property for this contemporary townhouse in South Streeet, Lewes

Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property for this contemporary townhouse in South Streeet, Lewes

Offers of more than £1,000,000 are invited for this property for this contemporary townhouse in South Streeet, Lewes

