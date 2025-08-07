The home has a fantastic garden with patio and pool, and is just minutes away from the beachplaceholder image
The home has a fantastic garden with patio and pool, and is just minutes away from the beach

Shoreham Beach home for sale has its own pool and is moments from the sea

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 7th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 09:03 BST
This detached, four-bedroom family home with a pool and just minutes from the beach is on the market.

The property, in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, is for sale with Middleton Estates with a guide price of £850,000.

The agents say: “This homely property offers a luxury interior; features include a south facing garden with heated pool, and off-street parking for multiple vehicles. This stunning home is Ideal for families or professionals seeking a spacious living space and an outside office/gym room.”

The ground-floor features a bright entrance hall with original parquet flooring and a newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room leading to a 31ft dual-aspect lounge/dining room – both with bifold doors leading to the garden. Also downstairs is the study/bedroom four and a shower room. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The agents say: “Outside, The low maintenance south facing rear garden has been landscaped to create this private tranquil space, the best place to relax and unwind. Designed to offer large patio, artificial lawned area with raised borders, heated swimming pool and luxury garden room with bifold doors.”

All images and details courtesy of Middleton Estates. For more information about the property, email [email protected] or call 01273 454878.

The property, in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, has parking for several vehicles to the front

1. Beach Green, Shoreham Beach

The property, in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, has parking for several vehicles to the front Photo: Middleton Estates

The welcoming entrance hall

2. Beach Green, Shoreham Beach

The welcoming entrance hall Photo: Middleton Estates

The lounge area has access to the rear garden via bifold doors

3. Beach Green, Shoreham Beach

The lounge area has access to the rear garden via bifold doors Photo: Middleton Estates

The newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room

4. Beach Green, Shoreham Beach

The newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Middleton Estates

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Shoreham Beach
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice