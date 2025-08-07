Shoreham Beach home for sale has its own pool and is moments from the sea

The property, in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, is for sale with Middleton Estates with a guide price of £850,000.

The agents say: “This homely property offers a luxury interior; features include a south facing garden with heated pool, and off-street parking for multiple vehicles. This stunning home is Ideal for families or professionals seeking a spacious living space and an outside office/gym room.”

The ground-floor features a bright entrance hall with original parquet flooring and a newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room leading to a 31ft dual-aspect lounge/dining room – both with bifold doors leading to the garden. Also downstairs is the study/bedroom four and a shower room. Upstairs are three double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The agents say: “Outside, The low maintenance south facing rear garden has been landscaped to create this private tranquil space, the best place to relax and unwind. Designed to offer large patio, artificial lawned area with raised borders, heated swimming pool and luxury garden room with bifold doors.”

All images and details courtesy of Middleton Estates. For more information about the property, email [email protected] or call 01273 454878.

1 . Beach Green, Shoreham Beach The property, in Beach Green, Shoreham Beach, has parking for several vehicles to the front Photo: Middleton Estates

2 . Beach Green, Shoreham Beach The welcoming entrance hall Photo: Middleton Estates

3 . Beach Green, Shoreham Beach The lounge area has access to the rear garden via bifold doors Photo: Middleton Estates

4 . Beach Green, Shoreham Beach The newly fitted kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Middleton Estates