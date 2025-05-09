The home, in Cakeham Road, West Wittering, is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has been listed with an asking price of £2,350,000.
Described as ‘luxury accommodation with period elegance’, the property is arranged over three floors and has three reception rooms, two bathrooms and five double bedroom.
It has been sympathetically restored throughout and is just moments away from sandy beaches and Chichester Harbour.
Downstairs there is a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room and vaulted dining room, utility room, family room, bedroom five and a WC.
The first floor is home to three more double bedrooms, the family bathroom and separate shower room, with the stunning principal bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, steel roof lights and open-plan dressing area is on the second floor.
Outside the house is surrounded by well-screened gardens and there is also a large driveway with detached garage, and a detached home office with veranda.
More information about this property and others in the area can be found on the Purple Bricks website.