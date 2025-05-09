The West Wittering home has been described as 'luxury accommodation with period elegance'. Pictures: Purple BricksThe West Wittering home has been described as 'luxury accommodation with period elegance'. Pictures: Purple Bricks
The West Wittering home has been described as 'luxury accommodation with period elegance'. Pictures: Purple Bricks

Stunning £2.35million home in West Sussex is incredible inside and out

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 9th May 2025, 14:46 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This detached, five-bed Georgian house in a sought-after part of West Sussex is on the market.

The home, in Cakeham Road, West Wittering, is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has been listed with an asking price of £2,350,000.

Described as ‘luxury accommodation with period elegance’, the property is arranged over three floors and has three reception rooms, two bathrooms and five double bedroom.

It has been sympathetically restored throughout and is just moments away from sandy beaches and Chichester Harbour.

Downstairs there is a sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room and vaulted dining room, utility room, family room, bedroom five and a WC.

The first floor is home to three more double bedrooms, the family bathroom and separate shower room, with the stunning principal bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, steel roof lights and open-plan dressing area is on the second floor.

Outside the house is surrounded by well-screened gardens and there is also a large driveway with detached garage, and a detached home office with veranda.

More information about this property and others in the area can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

The detached Georgian home is located in Cakeham Road, West Wittering

1. On the market

The detached Georgian home is located in Cakeham Road, West Wittering Photo: Purple Bricks

The bright, airy entrance hall features timber flooring

2. On the market

The bright, airy entrance hall features timber flooring Photo: Purple Bricks

The impressive double aspect sitting room features a wood burning stove

3. On the market

The impressive double aspect sitting room features a wood burning stove Photo: Purple Bricks

The sitting room also features original Crittall doors which lead into the kitchen/breakfast room

4. On the market

The sitting room also features original Crittall doors which lead into the kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianPurple BricksChichester Harbour
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice