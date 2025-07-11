Stunning £4m Omaze house in West Sussex won by former cab driver

James Moughton, 71, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw and is now the proud owner of an exquisite four-bedroom property in East Preston, with panoramic sea views and direct beach access.

James, who spent 20 years driving a cab in Hull, has also been given £250,000 in cash to help him settle in.

He can decide whether to live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever he wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.

If James decides to keep the stunning property, it is estimated that the £250,000 would enable him to run the house for many years. If he decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of approximately £6,000 per month.

James, who bought his £4 million winning entry for just £25 as part of his Omaze subscription, said he purchased the ticket in the hope of winning a house that would change his family’s lives, but never thought it would ever become a reality.

“It’s a feeling I couldn’t even have dreamed of before,” he said. “When I was a cabbie, I used to drop people off at fancy homes – now I’ve got one of my own!”

James, who lives in a one-bedroom council flat in Hull, has two children, daughter Katie, 28, son Michael, 29, and granddaughter Harper, four and grandson, Kasper, three. Now he plans to bring the whole family together at his luxurious new home for ‘a big seaside celebration’.

James said: “They’re all over the moon for me. I can’t wait to have all the family come and stay – everyday will feel like a holiday here. I’m from a council estate, but now I own a coastal paradise. I can’t believe I’m going from a one-bedroom flat to a £4million mansion! Things like this just don’t happen to people where I come from. The last thing I won was a soft toy at the Hull Fair!

“I used to be a cabbie and it’s safe to say this is the best tip I’ve ever had! When I was working I’d spend my days navigating traffic – now all I’ll have to navigate is my best route to the hot tub!

“The house is absolutely stunning. The sea views are something else – it’s literally right on the beach.

“I’ve even got a hot tub looking out across the sea – my grandson’s going to love that. Now I’ve got the beach as my back garden, I think it's time I learned to swim. My son said he’s going to teach me, but I'll just dip my toes in for the time being.

“The place is massive, especially compared to my little flat. The dog shower in the garage is bigger than my current bathroom! I’ve also got an outdoor pizza oven, not that I’ve ever used one before – but if Jamie Oliver can do it, so can I!

“The births of my children and grandchildren were the best days of my life, but winning this place is running it close!”

James said the new house and money would ‘change his life forever’ and be a ‘generational legacy’ for his family.

He said: “I’ve no idea what I’ll do long-term yet – but if I do decide to sell up and cash in, the money from the sale will change the lives of my family forever.

“Living on a pension, you’re always watching the pennies. But now, for the first time in my life, I don’t have to worry about money ever again – it’ll be ice cold beers on the sun lounger from now on!”

As well as making James a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex, raised £4.1 million for the MND Association.

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a fatal, rapidly progressing neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. It affects how people walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. Around 5,000 people are living with MND in the UK at any one time.

It is a cause close to the family’s heart – James’s daughter, Katie, spent time working directly with people with MND and has seen at first hand the devastating impact of the disease.

James said: “I’m thrilled Omaze has raised such a massive amount for the MND Association. I followed Rob Burrow’s story – what he went through was heartbreaking. It’s wonderful that the money raised from this Draw will help others like him.”

Tanya Curry, Chief Executive at the MND Association said: “It’s hard to put into words just how much the incredible amount raised means to all of us – it represents a real beacon of hope for the whole MND community.

“Since our partnership with Omaze began in May more than 300 people will have been told they have MND and at the same time they will have been told there is no treatment, there is no cure.

“The money raised will help us change that. Your generosity will help us rewrite what it means to be diagnosed with MND and start a revolution in MND research. Through the development of our Research Nurse Network many more people with MND will be empowered to access cutting edge clinical trials, paving the way for the breakthrough we are all so impatient to see.

“This amazing partnership really will change lives and we couldn’t be more grateful to the whole Omaze Community for their incredible support—thank you.”

The partnership with Omaze was backed by actor and the MND Association Patron, Eddie Redmayne, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Professor Hawking, who lived with motor neurone disease for much of his life, was a patron of the MND Association for many years before his death in 2018.

James Oakes, president of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled that James has won this beautiful beachside house in Sussex, whilst also contributing to the massive £4.1million raised for the MND Association.

“Omaze offers people the chance to win spectacular houses, whilst also introducing charities to new audiences that they wouldn't normally reach—it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze Community has now raised over £97million for good causes across the UK.”

1 . Omaze house winner Retired cabbie James Moughton outside his new £4m home in East Preston Photo: Mark Field Photography/Omaze

2 . Omaze house winner The £4m home has stunning views of the sea and direct beach access Photo: Omaze

3 . Omaze house winner James Moughton, Omaze winner, on the beach right outside his new house Photo: Mark Field Photography/Omaze