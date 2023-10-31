BREAKING
Sussex property featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4 comes on the market

A Worthing property featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4 has just come on the market – and offers over £650,000 are invited.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:58 GMT

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says the four-bedroom house, in Bridge Road, has bespoke features that add a touch of individuality and sophistication throughout.

Architect George Clarke helped Rachel Adler and Sarah Warrick redesign the kitchen in the terraced property and it was featured on his television programme in November 2021.

The agents describe it as 'exquisitely distinctive', with its Japandi-style design. Indulge in the culinary delights of that well-appointed kitchen/diner, unwind in the inviting lounge and enjoy the convenience of a utility room and cloakroom.

The property offers unparalleled convenience and is thoughtfully distributed across three floors, showcasing a captivating blend of elegance and functionality. The four double bedrooms provide ample space for relaxation, while the family bathroom, ensuite and dressing room epitomise luxury.

The property further benefits from a beautifully manicured rear garden, complete with a studio, and various bespoke features. It is conveniently located close to the town centre, railway station and bus routes.

This four-bedroom Worthing house, which featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4, has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £650,000 are invited

Bridge Road, Worthing Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

Bridge Road, Worthing Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

Bridge Road, Worthing Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

Bridge Road, Worthing Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

Related topics:George ClarkeChannel 4Sussex