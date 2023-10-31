A Worthing property featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4 has just come on the market – and offers over £650,000 are invited.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says the four-bedroom house, in Bridge Road, has bespoke features that add a touch of individuality and sophistication throughout.

The agents describe it as 'exquisitely distinctive', with its Japandi-style design. Indulge in the culinary delights of that well-appointed kitchen/diner, unwind in the inviting lounge and enjoy the convenience of a utility room and cloakroom.

The property offers unparalleled convenience and is thoughtfully distributed across three floors, showcasing a captivating blend of elegance and functionality. The four double bedrooms provide ample space for relaxation, while the family bathroom, ensuite and dressing room epitomise luxury.

The property further benefits from a beautifully manicured rear garden, complete with a studio, and various bespoke features. It is conveniently located close to the town centre, railway station and bus routes.

1 . Bridge Road, Worthing This four-bedroom Worthing house, which featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4, has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £650,000 are invited Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

2 . Bridge Road, Worthing This four-bedroom Worthing house, which featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4, has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £650,000 are invited Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff

3 . Bridge Road, Worthing This four-bedroom Worthing house, which featured on George Clarke’s Old House, New Home on Channel 4, has just come on the market with Robert Luff & Co and offers over £650,000 are invited Photo: Zoopla / Robert Luff