The house has been completely refurbished by the current owner to a high specification.

The accommodation is set over three floors.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, which then leads into the hallway with stairs to all floors.

A triple aspect large kitchen diner with bespoke Sylvanna kitchen and built-in appliances and granite worktop. A snug that offers the potential to be bedroom four, utility room and shower room.

On the first floor features a spacious dual aspect living room with feature fire place, double bedroom with built in wardrobes and high specification bathroom.

And on the top floor provides two further double bedrooms both with modern en-suites and incorporating built-in wardrobes.Outside is a low maintenance courtyard, allocated parking and direct access via the communal garden to the town centre.

The house in Lamberts Lane, Midhurst is on the market for a guide price of £775,000 with King & Chasemore - Midhurst Sales on Zoopla.

1. Three bed town house for sale in Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. It has an easy to maintain courtyard. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Three bed town house for sale in Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. One of the three bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Three bed town house for sale in Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. All the bedrooms have ensuites and there is a family shower room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Three bed town house for sale in Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. The front room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales