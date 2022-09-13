Edit Account-Sign Out
Jenson Button and Ant Anstead in Stirling Moss Tribute Parade 2021

Goodwood Revival: Some of the famous faces to visit event over the years

Goodwood Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:37 pm

It takes place on Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

Alongside drivers from the world of Formula 1 will be World Champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

There has also been a number of celebrities enjoying the event as guests and visitors.

Here is a gallery of some of the famous faces over the years.

1. The late Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss at the 2011 Goodwood Revival.

Photo: Photo by Adam Beresford

2. Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa attended the event in 2021.

Photo: Jonathan James Wilson

3. Eroiva Britannia founder Gian Bohan with the Duke of Richmond and Olympian Chris Hoy

Goodwood Revival 2021

Photo: Michael Reed

4. The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea

BBC's The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea at the event in 2021.

Photo: Dominic James

