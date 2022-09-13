Goodwood Revival: Some of the famous faces to visit event over the years
Goodwood Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion.
It takes place on Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
Alongside drivers from the world of Formula 1 will be World Champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.
There has also been a number of celebrities enjoying the event as guests and visitors.
Here is a gallery of some of the famous faces over the years.
Page 1 of 4