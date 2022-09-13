It takes place on Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

Alongside drivers from the world of Formula 1 will be World Champions Jenson Button, Damon Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, alongside former and current IndyCar drivers Max Chilton, Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

There has also been a number of celebrities enjoying the event as guests and visitors.

Here is a gallery of some of the famous faces over the years.

1. The late Sir Stirling Moss Sir Stirling Moss at the 2011 Goodwood Revival. Photo: Photo by Adam Beresford Photo Sales

2. Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa Aquaman actor Jason Momoa attended the event in 2021. Photo: Jonathan James Wilson Photo Sales

3. Eroiva Britannia founder Gian Bohan with the Duke of Richmond and Olympian Chris Hoy Goodwood Revival 2021 Photo: Michael Reed Photo Sales

4. The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea BBC's The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea at the event in 2021. Photo: Dominic James Photo Sales