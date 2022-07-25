Take a look inside a charming arts and crafts house in Lewes on the market for £2.2 million

This impressive property is on the market for £2,200,000 – offering more than 3,000 sq ft of land and a separate stable conversion.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 25th July 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 2:49 pm

The ninth-bedroom property has 7 bathrooms, private drive and ample parking.

Situated in the parish of Kingston, on the edge of Lewes, it offers a commanding view of the South Downs National Park.

A separate stable conversion offers a further 2,000 sq ft of space, with workshops and a garage on the ground floor, as well as a self-contained three-bedroom apartment above.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Fatboy Slim headlines Brighton festival

More sexual offences recorded in Lewes

Located on southwest-facing plot, the house enjoys bucolic views from the expansive front lawn.

1. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million

A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Nine bedroom property on the market for £2.2 million

A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million

A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million

A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Brighton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3