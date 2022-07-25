Take a look inside a charming arts and crafts house in Lewes on the market for £2.2 million

The ninth-bedroom property has 7 bathrooms, private drive and ample parking.

Situated in the parish of Kingston, on the edge of Lewes, it offers a commanding view of the South Downs National Park.

A separate stable conversion offers a further 2,000 sq ft of space, with workshops and a garage on the ground floor, as well as a self-contained three-bedroom apartment above.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Located on southwest-facing plot, the house enjoys bucolic views from the expansive front lawn.

1. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Nine bedroom property on the market for £2.2 million A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. 9 bed detached house on the market for £2.2 million A look inside a charming arts and crafts house situated within the South Downs National Park Photo: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales