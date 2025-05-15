Take a look inside luxury Sussex beachside property which will be won in prize draw

Someone is guaranteed to win the property, which is worth £4 million – along with £250,000 in cash – as part of a new prize draw raising funds for the MND Association.

The property is based in the Arun district of West Sussex – a ‘short stroll away’ from the villages of East Preston and Rustington.

A spokesperson for fundraising company Omaze said: “The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given a whopping £250,000 in cash, to help them settle in, and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it whenever they wish to become a cash multi-millionaire.”

Arun District Council said it is ‘delighted that Omaze has chosen this area’ for one of its competition prizes.

A spokesperson added: “Arun is a wonderful place to live, work and visit. The area is home to many different people who make up our exciting and vibrant communities.

"We would encourage anyone to visit and see what we have to offer. There’s something for all budgets!”

3 . Eddie Redmayne MND Association Patron backing the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Sussex The partnership with Omaze is backed by actor and the MND Association Patron, Eddie Redmayne, who won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Professor Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Photo: Mark Field Photography / Omaze