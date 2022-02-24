Three bed terraced house for sale in Sandy Lane, Midhurst. Picture: Zoopla

Take a look inside Midhurst’s most popular property listed on Zoopla

This three bedroom house has been the most popular property in the Midhurst area with Zoopla users in the past month.

By Charlotte Harding
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:05 am

The cottage, in Sandy Lane, is nestled in secluded woodland within walking distance to local shops and close to countryside footpaths.

A covered porch leads through to a dual reception room laid with wooden floorboards. Incorporated into this welcoming space is a home office area and cosy snug with an open fireplace with brick surround and a central staircase.

The kitchen and breakfast room has a part vaulted ceiling with a Velux window creating plenty of light and has been fitted units, ceramic tiled flooring and some exposed brickwork. This leads through to a dining room extension with a vaulted ceiling, Velux window, parquet flooring and part exposed brickwork. There is also a cloakroom/utility with a modern gas fired boiler.

The first floor has two bedrooms, both with exposed floorboards and a bathroom suite in keeping with the character of the house. A second floor is a loft conversion, currently set up as a bedroom with the use of some great eaves storage.

The house is on the market with offers in the region of £400,000 with Henry Adams - Midhurst on Zoopla

