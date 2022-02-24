Take a look inside Midhurst’s most popular property listed on Zoopla

The cottage, in Sandy Lane, is nestled in secluded woodland within walking distance to local shops and close to countryside footpaths.

A covered porch leads through to a dual reception room laid with wooden floorboards. Incorporated into this welcoming space is a home office area and cosy snug with an open fireplace with brick surround and a central staircase.

The kitchen and breakfast room has a part vaulted ceiling with a Velux window creating plenty of light and has been fitted units, ceramic tiled flooring and some exposed brickwork. This leads through to a dining room extension with a vaulted ceiling, Velux window, parquet flooring and part exposed brickwork. There is also a cloakroom/utility with a modern gas fired boiler.

The first floor has two bedrooms, both with exposed floorboards and a bathroom suite in keeping with the character of the house. A second floor is a loft conversion, currently set up as a bedroom with the use of some great eaves storage.

The house is on the market with offers in the region of £400,000 with Henry Adams - Midhurst on Zoopla

