Take a look inside the former sanatorium you can now call home

Located just a few miles from Midhurst the Estate sits in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

Built in 1901 in an Arts& Vrafts design it was designed to serve as a specialist tuberculosis sanatorium, the Estate was officially opened by His Majesty King Edward VII in 1906 and heralded as ‘one of the three finest buildings of the time’.

The design for the hospital and its grounds was undertaken by an important triumvirate of the day; Charles Holden, Percy Adams and Gertrude Jekyll - a partnership which played a pivotal cornerstone of the Arts & Crafts movement.

Having fallen into a state of disrepair, the Estate is now a vibrant community of country residences thanks to City & Country’s extensive restoration and redesign.

The restored and converted buildings that comprise the development include the remarkable former sanatorium and beautiful chapel (which now adjoins to the residents’ swimming pool), whilst the Estate’s breathtaking grounds, originally designed by renowned landscape gardener Gertrude Jekyll, have been lovingly reinstated to create an idyllic outdoor setting for residents.

Many intricate design features have been recreated by specialist craftsmen, including original ceiling plasterwork and bespoke light fittings seen in archive photography of the estate. To achieve this, City & Country commissioned The Great British Lighting Company to create the bespoke replica fittings. Expert craftsman have also restored the detailed parquet flooring, wall panelling and fireplaces by Heals of London.

Two areas of particular historic interest have been preserved for the exclusive enjoyment of residents. The first is the former dining hall with its double-height windows, original tiling and intricate plasterwork to the ceiling (typical of the Arts & Crafts period). Second is the south facing reading room that serves as a quiet sanctuary to relax and enjoy the views of the reinstated gardens.

Residents at the estate have access to a range of leisure facilities and additional benefits that are conveniently located on their doorsteps.

A boutique style indoor swimming pool and steam room are located within a new building adjacent to the Estate’s rare Grade II* listed chapel, whilst a resident’s gym includes the latest work-out and resistance equipment.

Residents also benefit from the estate’s concierge, who is on hand to cater to daily needs, such as receiving deliveries and arranging taxis. The concierge also provides residents with the peace of mind that their home can be left securely in their absence, and that it can be inspected/checked if required.

Additionally, the estate is home to many communal areas available to residents. There is a boutique lounge, as well as the Estate’s original reading room, which has been transformed into a peaceful library area.

The last remaining homes are priced from £480,000. www.cityandcountry.co.uk

