Take a look inside this detached dual occupancy property with seven bedrooms

It features a spacious four-bedroom family home with a kitchen / dining room, reception room, study, utility room, boot room and two cloakrooms.

This is alongside a separate two to three-bedroom home which has an open plan kitchen, dining and living room.

The home has undergone an extensive programme of updating and extending in the past few years.

Designed for dual occupation and perfect for extended families, this property offers two spacious, independent homes, each with its own front door whilst benefiting from interconnecting doors on the ground floor.

Sherwood is on the market with a guide price of £1,200,000 with Southdown Property Solutions on Zoopla.

1. Sherwood, Midhurst The property has two kitchens on the ground floor.

2. Sherwood, Midhurst Large south facing garden.

3. Sherwood, Midhurst The second kitchen in the second home.

4. Sherwood, Midhurst The study could also be a third bedroom in the house next door.