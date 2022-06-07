Picture Zoopla

Take a look inside this detached dual occupancy property with seven bedrooms

Sherwood in Midhurst is a detached residence designed for dual occupancy.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 5:16 pm

It features a spacious four-bedroom family home with a kitchen / dining room, reception room, study, utility room, boot room and two cloakrooms.

This is alongside a separate two to three-bedroom home which has an open plan kitchen, dining and living room.

The home has undergone an extensive programme of updating and extending in the past few years.

Designed for dual occupation and perfect for extended families, this property offers two spacious, independent homes, each with its own front door whilst benefiting from interconnecting doors on the ground floor.

Sherwood is on the market with a guide price of £1,200,000 with Southdown Property Solutions on Zoopla.

HAVE YOU READ: Picture gallery of Petworth House

TAKE A LOOK AT: These are the 16 Michelin recommended restaurants in West Sussex

1. Sherwood, Midhurst

The property has two kitchens on the ground floor. Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Sherwood, Midhurst

Large south facing garden. Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Sherwood, Midhurst

The second kitchen in the second home. Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Sherwood, Midhurst

The study could also be a third bedroom in the house next door. Picture: Zoopla

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
SherwoodMidhurstZooplaMichelin
Next Page
Page 1 of 6