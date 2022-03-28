It displays one of the finest art collections in the care of the National Trust
Petworth House is open to visit from Monday, April 4, 10am until 4:30pm, last entry 4pm. From Monday, April 4 until Wednesday, April 20 the rooms open to view include Oak Hall, Somerset Room, Square Dining Room, Marble Hall, Beauty Room, Grand Staircase, Little Dining Room and Historic Kitchens. The Carved Room and Red room will be closed, and the North Gallery will be partially open. These rooms will reopen on Thursday, April 21, but please check Petworth House’s website for up-to-date information before travelling.
The palatial state rooms offer an infinity of paintings and sculptures, including major works by van Dyck, Turner, Flaxman and Blake. Separate Servants’ Quarters offer a glimpse of life below stairs, featuring domestic rooms and historic kitchens. The house stands in the grounds of Petworth Park, a landscape park designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.
No advanced booking needed, but visitors are required to purchase a ticket to the site to enter, free for National Trust members. For prices and opening times visit the Petworth House and Park website.
