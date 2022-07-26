Situated in Upper Brighton Road, Upton Farm House is a Grade II listed building and sits on a plot of half an acre, offering stunning countryside views for miles.

The family home is one of Worthing’s most historic period properties, dating back to the 15th Century and is on the market for £1,250,000.

Inside, there are six double bedrooms, a vast living room and a cellar in the basement. The house blends the character of a period property with sleek, modern features; inside you can find fireplaces and beamed ceilings, as well as a jacuzzi bath and a bar in the garden.

Outbuildings include a garage, store room and stable with a large amount of off-street parking.

