Take a look inside this historic period property in Worthing with half an acre of land, a bar in the garden and an indoor gym

This stunning property is on the market for £1,250,000 and offers all you could ever want in a home, including a traditional farmhouse kitchen – complete with beams – beautiful views, and a garden bar.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:59 am

Situated in Upper Brighton Road, Upton Farm House is a Grade II listed building and sits on a plot of half an acre, offering stunning countryside views for miles.

The family home is one of Worthing’s most historic period properties, dating back to the 15th Century and is on the market for £1,250,000.

Inside, there are six double bedrooms, a vast living room and a cellar in the basement. The house blends the character of a period property with sleek, modern features; inside you can find fireplaces and beamed ceilings, as well as a jacuzzi bath and a bar in the garden.

Outbuildings include a garage, store room and stable with a large amount of off-street parking.

Have you read…? Take a look inside this stunning beach-front apartment in Worthing on the market for £1.1 million

Here are five things to do in Sussex next week

1. Historic farmhouse on the market for £1,250,000

A look inside this stunning, historic home in Worthing on the market for £1,250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. JPWDnews-26-07-22-historic property PAP-SSXupload

A look inside this stunning, historic home in Worthing on the market for £1,250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Historic farmhouse on the market for £1,250,000

A look inside this stunning, historic home in Worthing on the market for £1,250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. JPWDnews-26-07-22-historic property PAP-SSXupload

A look inside this stunning, historic home in Worthing on the market for £1,250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Grade IISussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 5