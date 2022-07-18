The ninth-floor beach-front apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan living area.
Situated in Brighton Road, Worthing, the property is just a few minutes from the town centre, with the railway station positioned approximately one mile away.The property’s most impressive feature is undoubtedly its wrap around terrace which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the seafront.
Residents of the apartment building can enjoy a private health club with a swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and a concierge service.
