This modern and stylish townhouse is arranged over four floors comprising a vestibule, entrance hall with access to an integral garage and to the main decked patio.

To the first floor is a modern newly fitted kitchen, shower room and dining room/ bedroom four, to the second floor is the living room with sun balcony benefitting from far reaching views, additional bathroom and bedroom, whilst to the third floor is the master bedroom with fitted wardrobe, sun terrace with stunning views to the sea and a stylish modern en suite shower room. PCM Estate Agents via Zoopla

