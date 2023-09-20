Looking for somewhere to stay in Sussex? These are seven unique, must-visit places on Airbnb.
We've handpicked more unique Airbnb properties in Sussex – including a showman’s carriage, double-decker bus and a woodland yurt!
With our mix of stunning countryside, rural towns and gorgeous beaches all within a stone’s throw, there’s really no need to leave the county for a holiday.
If you’re opting for a staycation this year, there are some must-see properties below which may give you some holiday inspiration.
All photos and information come from Airbnb.
1. The Showman's Carriage - Batchmere, West Sussex
An exquisitely restored and thoughtfully designed showman's carriage, nestled in the countryside, just ten minutes from the beaches of Bracklesham Bay and the Witterings. The carriage is vibrant and cleverly designed throughout, with the living/dining area easily converted into a second bedroom. The compact kitchenette has everything you need to prepare meals or beach picnics and the shower room is surprisingly spacious. There is plenty of outdoor space, with seating in front of the carriage for your morning coffee or evening drink. You also have your very own covered, outdoor dining space, with BBQ and fire pit to enjoy long alfresco evenings. To book, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/674426755017274778 Photo: Airbnb
2. Cosy Mirrored ÖÖD House - Herstmonceux, East Sussex
A super stylish, mirrored glass ÖÖD House, located next to a stunning wild swimming lake. The uniquely-designed house is mirrored on the outside but entirely transparent from the inside which makes it feel like you're sleeping amongst the stunning wildlife. Look out for kingfisher, deer, huge buzzards, moorhens and a wealth of insects and flowers. The ÖÖD house is super cosy for all year-round stays, as it's fully insulted and heated and has cosy sheep skin rugs. Explore the banks of the lake by paddle board and encounter a wealth of nature. Stroll through the surrounding ancient woodland, lakes and vineyard. Meet the adorable alpacas, sheep and Zac the horse. To book, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/667387399094381573 Photo: Airbnb
3. Double Decker Bus - Furner's Green, East Sussex
A family friendly, converted double decker bus. Here, you can unwind in the rooftop hot tub after a day of wandering the Bluebell Woods, playing crazy golf on-site, exploring the nearby Ashdown Forest, getting lost in the Maize Maze or enjoying the on-site ice cream parlour. There are three beds on board and a fully-equipped kitchen, including a coffee machine. There is also a serene lake nearby. All bookings receive an exciting choice of itineraries. To book, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/691151500767891828 Photo: Airbnb
4. Bubble Dome - near Henfield, West Sussex
This comfortable, insulated dome (as seen on ‘Escape to the Chateaux’!) has many fabulous amenities, including a swing-seat, woodburner, and a laser movie projector for cosy evenings. The Dome is nestled on the side of a picturesque lake with a deck and rustic seating around it to enjoy the prime views out across the South Downs. Here, you can enjoy a spot of lake swimming from a newly constructed jetty or enjoy a private hot tub to add to the experience for an extra £75. To book, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/557615092791435741 Photo: Airbnb