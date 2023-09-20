1 . The Showman's Carriage - Batchmere, West Sussex

An exquisitely restored and thoughtfully designed showman's carriage, nestled in the countryside, just ten minutes from the beaches of Bracklesham Bay and the Witterings. The carriage is vibrant and cleverly designed throughout, with the living/dining area easily converted into a second bedroom. The compact kitchenette has everything you need to prepare meals or beach picnics and the shower room is surprisingly spacious. There is plenty of outdoor space, with seating in front of the carriage for your morning coffee or evening drink. You also have your very own covered, outdoor dining space, with BBQ and fire pit to enjoy long alfresco evenings. To book, visit: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/674426755017274778 Photo: Airbnb