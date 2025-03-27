Topping out marks milestone in Shoreham waterfront development

Work to transform a disused site and provide more affordable homes to Shoreham-by-Sea’s waterfront has reached a key milestone in the development programme.

Guests gathered to celebrate the topping out ceremony at Southern Housing’s Free Wharf development on Friday 21 March. The event marked the completion of the structure of the final building, a major step forward in the development’s second phase, which will deliver 145 affordable homes to the area.

To mark the occasion, representatives from Southern Housing and contractor, HG Construction were joined at the site by MP Tom Rutland, Councillor Jeremy Gardner, Leader of Adur District Council, and Councillor Lee Cowen, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Housing and Citizen Services.

Southern Housing’s Chief Executive, Paul Hackett, spoke to guests about the development, before everyone made their way to the roof.

Guests at the event

The first two phases of Free Wharf are delivering 282 100% affordable homes. Completion of the third and final phase will bring that total to 587 homes.

The development is part of a regeneration project to transform Shoreham-by-Sea’s waterfront. It kick-starts Adur District Council’s vision for a residential-driven redevelopment, that provides access to the River Adur along the full length of its Western Harbour Arm.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive, Paul Hackett CBE, said: “I’m proud to say that Southern Housing is investing £144m in the regeneration of Shoreham Harbour. This project, along with others, will help to transform the waterfront area in Shoreham-by-Sea. Our investment includes the renewal of the harbour wall and the construction of new flood defences, as well as the construction of these homes, commercial units and amenity space.

“Phase 1 is now complete, with several residents moved in, and many more due to move in over the next few weeks. We’re delighted that residents are now starting to move in and enjoy these fantastic homes.”

The Free Wharf development

Bryan Haynes, Construction Director, HG Construction added: “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone at Free Wharf Phase Two. As always, it has been a huge team effort to get to this stage, and I’d like to congratulate everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. We have a fantastic project team here and an excellent working relationship with Southern Housing, having collaborated with them on five schemes to date. It’s a pleasure to celebrate with them today and to welcome local MP Tom Rutland along with Adur District councillors to see our progress. We are proud to be working alongside Southern Housing to deliver much-needed affordable homes along with thriving new communities.”

Phase two is due to complete by February 2026.