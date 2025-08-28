Two-bed house in sought-after West Sussex location ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers

This two-bedroom modern-build terraced house within a popular development is now on the market.

The home, part of Littlehampton’s Kingley Gate development, is close to amenities and transport links and benefits from the remainder of an NHBC guarantee. It is being marketed by Purple Bricks with an asking price of £290,000.

The front door opens onto a smart and welcoming entrance hall, with built-in store/services cupboard and downstairs WC. A modern fitted kitchen is to the front of the property with a 19ft living room looking out to the south-facing rear garden.

Upstairs are two good-sized bedrooms – one with an en-suite shower room – as well as the modern, fitted family bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden has lawn and patio areas, a timber shed on an area of raised decking and gated rear access, while two off-road parking spaces are to the front of the property.

The current estate/service charge for the property is approximately £234 per annum, billed at £117 per six months, the agents say.

All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where more details about this property and others across the area can be found.

