West Sussex bungalow for sale: four-bed detached home with amazing gardens

Kiln Cottage, in the hamlet of Bedham, just west of Wisborough Green, is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has a guide price of £1,185,000.
The timber-framed, detached home has recently been renovated to a high standard, blending modern living with charming character.
There is a spacious kitchen/diner with utility room, living room, separate sitting room, conservatory, four bedrooms – one with en-suite – as well as a separate shower room and further cloakroom. Outside there is a garage, workshop and two garden sheds, as well as the stunning garden.
The property is offered with no onward chain. All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where more information about this property – and others across West Sussex – can be found.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.