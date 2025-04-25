This large, detached bungalow, near Wisborough Green, is on the market with a guide price of £1,185,000. Picture: Purple BricksThis large, detached bungalow, near Wisborough Green, is on the market with a guide price of £1,185,000. Picture: Purple Bricks
West Sussex bungalow for sale: four-bed detached home with amazing gardens

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST

This brilliant bungalow tucked away in a private lane with direct access to the South Downs National Park has come on the market.

Kiln Cottage, in the hamlet of Bedham, just west of Wisborough Green, is being marketed by Purple Bricks and has a guide price of £1,185,000.

The timber-framed, detached home has recently been renovated to a high standard, blending modern living with charming character.

There is a spacious kitchen/diner with utility room, living room, separate sitting room, conservatory, four bedrooms – one with en-suite – as well as a separate shower room and further cloakroom. Outside there is a garage, workshop and two garden sheds, as well as the stunning garden.

The property is offered with no onward chain. All information and images courtesy of Purple Bricks, where more information about this property – and others across West Sussex – can be found.

1. Stunning setting

2. Perfect blend

3. Ideal for entertaining

4. Country living

