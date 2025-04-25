This large, detached bungalow, near Wisborough Green, is on the market with a guide price of £1,185,000. Picture: Purple Bricks

West Sussex bungalow for sale: four-bed detached home with amazing gardens

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This brilliant bungalow tucked away in a private lane with direct access to the South Downs National Park has come on the market.