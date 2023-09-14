West Sussex town makes top 20 list of best places to sell a property: new figures also reveal worst places to sell
New figures released by Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk have placed the West Sussex town in sixth place.
The companies said Crawley properties typically spend 61 days on the market and have a median asking price of £375,000.
Danny Luke, Quick Move Now’s managing director, said: “The figures, predictably, show a general slowing of the property market. In September 2022, Crawley had a typical time on market of 53 days. Now, properties in the town typically sit on the market for 61 days. This is a trend that is repeated throughout the UK.”
He continued: “Despite typical time on market being notably longer than it was six months ago, it is still significantly quicker than pre-pandemic levels for both the best and worst places to sell. In March 2020, before the first Covid lockdown, the best place to sell a property had a typical time on market of 46 days, while the worst place to sell had a typical time on market of 249 days. They are now 10 days quicker and 39 days quicker respectively. The post-pandemic, over-heated market was something of an anomaly, both in terms of speed of agreeing a sale and price growth. What we’re seeing now is much more a return to ‘normal’. Market conditions in 2021 and early 2022 were never going to be sustainable long-term. Rising mortgage interest rates and inflation have inevitably had an impact on the volume of sales and on buyer’s budgets, but with the Bank of England suggesting that interest rates are coming towards their peak, we’re expecting to see the market level out in 2024.”
Quick Move Now was founded in 1998 to offer homeowners a quick and guaranteed property sale. Visit www.quickmovenow.com or see www.home.co.uk.
The top 20 best places to sell a property, according to Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk, are: 1. Glasgow (36 days, £205,000), 2. Edinburgh (53 days, £328,000), 3. Belfast (57 days, £175,000), 4. Royal Leamington Spa (57 days, £350,000), 5. Bristol (58 days, £360,000), 6. Crawley (61 days, £375,000), 7. West Ealing (61.5 days, £550,000), 8. Ealing (62 days, £607,625), 9. Dagenham (62 days, £375,000), 10. Rainham (63 days, £350,000), 11. Swindon (65 days, £290,000), 12. Reading (66 days, £385,000), 13. Cambridge (66 days, £465,000), 14. Mansfield (66 days, £240,000), 15. Derby (67 days, £250,000), 16. St Helens (67 days, £167,475), 17. Basingstoke (67.5 days, £350,000), 18. Coulsdon (68 days, £550,000), 19. Rochester (68 days, £280,000), 20. Ashton-Under-Lyne (68 days, £225,000).
The 20 worst places to sell, according to Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk, are: 1. Soho (210 days, £2,149,500), 2. Mayfair (209.5 days, £2,325,000), 3. Marylebone (199 days, £1,723,200), 4. Regents Park (194 days, £1,750,000), 5. Bloomsbury (173 days, £1,400,000), 6. Charing Cross (173 days, £1,524,500), 7. Broadgate (170 days, £950,000), 8. Knightsbridge (167 days, £2,600,000), 9. Strand (167 days, £1,300,000), 10. Vauxhall (166.5 days, £1,000,000), 11. Fenchurch Street (163.5 days, £900,000), 12. Shoreditch (163 days, £850,000), 13. Belgravia (159 days, £1,800,000), 14. St Lukes (154 days, £960,000), 15. Westminster (154 days, £1,250,000), 16. Holborn (152 days, £1,150,000), 17. Lambeth (151 days, £895,000), 18. Chelsea (151 days, £1,600,000), 19. South Kensington (150.5 days, £1,750,000), 20. Poplar (150 days, £558,000).