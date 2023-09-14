He continued: “Despite typical time on market being notably longer than it was six months ago, it is still significantly quicker than pre-pandemic levels for both the best and worst places to sell. In March 2020, before the first Covid lockdown, the best place to sell a property had a typical time on market of 46 days, while the worst place to sell had a typical time on market of 249 days. They are now 10 days quicker and 39 days quicker respectively. The post-pandemic, over-heated market was something of an anomaly, both in terms of speed of agreeing a sale and price growth. What we’re seeing now is much more a return to ‘normal’. Market conditions in 2021 and early 2022 were never going to be sustainable long-term. Rising mortgage interest rates and inflation have inevitably had an impact on the volume of sales and on buyer’s budgets, but with the Bank of England suggesting that interest rates are coming towards their peak, we’re expecting to see the market level out in 2024.”