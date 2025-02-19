West Sussex village home ideal for families and next to open fields is on the market

This fabulous family home in Horseshoe Way, Yapton, is on the market.

Finished to a high standard and with quality fittings throughout, the property is for sale with Purple Bricks with an asking price of £550,000.

Off the downstairs hallway are the bright, bay-fronted living room and the impressive kitchen/diner, which features a range of integrated appliances and a two-bowl sink with boiler tap. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped rear garden. Off the kitchen is the utility room leading to downstairs WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms – all doubles and all en-suite – with the master bedroom boasting its own dressing room.

The property features an integral garage and occupies a spacious plot adjacent to open fields. It is close to schools, the popular Maypole Inn and road links to Arundel, Chichester, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis and Worthing, while Barnham railway station is approximately 1.5 miles away.

For more information on the property, visit the Purple Bricks website.

