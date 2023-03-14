Edit Account-Sign Out
Why do daffodils go blind? When hosts of golden daffodils are replaced by nothing but spikey green leaves

Hosts of golden daffodils dominate many a spring display, heralding the start of the new season and putting a smile on everyone's face.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

But for some gardeners, the dream of those glorious yellow trumpets remains that, just a dream, and all they get are the long spikey green leaves.

Why is that? Why do daffodils fail to grow and what causes daffodil blindness? RHS, the Royal Horticultural Society has some sympathy with the disappointment caused by clumps of daffodils that have previously grown and flowered well but then begin to decline in flowering.

Daffodils that come up with foliage but no flowers are referred to as blind. Flowering can reduce or fail completely, despite leaves being healthy and numerous. The society says the main causes are cultural conditions, pests and disease.

Hosts of golden daffodils dominate many a spring display
The RHS says daffodils need water and if the conditions are too dry, the growth will die down before the bulb is able to replenish. Leaves should not be removed too soon either, as this stops the bulb building up food reserves for the future.

In poorer, light soils, performance may rapidly decline without some additional nutrition. Shallow planting encourages bulbs to divide, which means the bulbs become too small to flower. Overcrowding can also lead to poor flowering.

The RHS suggest trying feeding the bulbs. If overcrowded groups of daffodils are not flowering, lift them when the foliage dies back in the summer. Improve the soil with organic matter and fertiliser and then re-plant with a good gap.

Clumps of daffodils that have previously grown and flowered well can begin to decline in flowering
