The attraction, in Highdwn Rise off Littlehampton Road, will be giving away 45 pairs of tickets for a series of tours of the gardens led by researcher Hamish MacGillivray and volunteer Jane Dore.

The tours will explore how Highdown became a discreet getaway for the British royal family during the 1930ss, while the house and gardens were owned by Sir Frederick Stern and his wife Lady Sybil Stern.

One of the most notable royal guests was Edward, Prince of Wales, who visited in 1933 – three years before as Edward VIII abdicated the throne.

Highdown Gardens at Goring-by-sea. Pic: Steve Robards

Guests will find out what his favourite plant was, discover Queen Mary’s secret addiction and find out what the glamorous Queen Marie of Romania was really doing at Highdown.

The tour is inspired by the Highdown visitors book, which is now in the West Sussex record office, and will also reveal how tennis became a catalyst for the Stern’s plant collection and shed light on the couple’s other varied achievements.

The tours will take place on Tuesday, May 31, and Tuesday, June 7, with three slots on each day.

The organisers have promised plenty of audience participation and each tour will be followed by a complimentary cream tea at The Highdown Tea Room.

Highdown Gardens at Goring-by-sea. Pic: Steve Robards

For your chance to win, complete the Google Docs entry form by Monday, April 25.

