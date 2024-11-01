The fully renovated bungalow is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £500,000placeholder image
The fully renovated bungalow is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £500,000

Worthing bungalow for sale close to seafront, fully renovated and with an amazing garden

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 1st Nov 2024, 16:56 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This semi-detached bungalow in East Worthing has been fully renovated, is close to the seafront and shops and has an amazing garden.

The Devonport Road property is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £500,000.

The home has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and three bedrooms – and an outside space that has to be seen to be believed.

Doors from the living room open out onto the first part of the garden, which is secluded and boasts a summer house. But to the left is an even larger garden area, mostly laid to lawn and currently hosting a polytunnel.

This area is also home to a double-length garage and two sheds. There is more parking to the front of the property, with the drive having room for four-plus vehicles.

For more information on this property and others in the area, visit the Purple Bricks website.

The living room of the three-bed property, which has been fully renovated

1. Devonport Road, East Worthing

The living room of the three-bed property, which has been fully renovated Photo: Purple Bricks

The modern fitted kitchen

2. Devonport Road, East Worthing

The modern fitted kitchen Photo: Purple Bricks

The bathroom has a freestanding bath and separate large shower

3. Devonport Road, East Worthing

The bathroom has a freestanding bath and separate large shower Photo: Purple Bricks

One of the home's three bedrooms

4. Devonport Road, East Worthing

One of the home's three bedrooms Photo: Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Purple Bricks
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice