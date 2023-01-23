Worthing has been named by a national newspaper as one of the UK towns where home buyers can still bag a bargain.

According to a property article on the Daily Mail website, house prices have ‘gone through the roof’ in hotspots such as Brighton.

They said the average house price in Worthing is ‘about £385,000’ – a ‘cool 75 grand less than Brighton's £460,000’.

"It's good for hybrid workers in the office a few days a week —it's 90 minutes to London by train or 20 minutes to Brighton,” writer Graham Norwood said of Worthing.

Worthing seafront. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Karen Standing, a director at estate agency Hamptons, was quoted in the article, which encourages readers to choose Worthing ‘instead of Brighton’. She told the Daily Mail she moved home from Brighton to Worthing with no regrets, adding that the West Sussex town was ‘no longer the retirement town it was’ and is now a ‘lively and vibrant seaside spot’,

Karen said the town has seen ‘huge growth’ in independent restaurants, al fresco dining along the seafront and beachfront cafes.

The article continued: “A rarely on sale, five-storey Georgian townhouse on Worthing seafront will set you back up to £1.5 million, but inland you can get an Edwardian six-bedroom semi-detached family home for under £800,000 — a far cry from Brighton prices.”

This comes after SussexWorld revealed some of the most exclusive homes currently on the market in Worthing. Click here to see the list, courtesy of property website Zoopla.

