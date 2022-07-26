An eleven bedroom detached house for sale in Saltcote Lane, Playden, Rye for £4,500,000has associations with the Royal Family from between the wars.

Historically important, the late Queen Mother spent happy times here with the Hennessy family between the Wars with a royal cypher adorning the portico.

3. The Dining Room at Saltcote Place Saltcote Place in Playden, Rye Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

