You can buy the Sussex mansion that gave The Queen Mother many happy memories between the wars for a cool £4.5million

Designed in the Queen Anne Style in 1905 by the eminent British architect, Sir Reginald Blomfield, the property provides extensive and versatile accommodation of elegant proportions.

By Colin Jenner
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:49 pm

An eleven bedroom detached house for sale in Saltcote Lane, Playden, Rye for £4,500,000has associations with the Royal Family from between the wars.

SEE ALSO: The Ghost Club was a regular haunt of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, along with Charles Dickens, Siegfried Sassoon, W B Yeats and Hammer horror film actor Peter Cushing.

Have you read....: Take a look inside a charming arts and crafts house in Lewes on the market for £2.2 million

Historically important, the late Queen Mother spent happy times here with the Hennessy family between the Wars with a royal cypher adorning the portico.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. The lawn elevation of Saltcote Place

11 bed detached house

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Saltcote Place in Playden, Rye

11 bed detached house

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. The Dining Room at Saltcote Place

Saltcote Place in Playden, Rye

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Saltcote Place in Playden, Rye

Saltcote Place in Playden, Rye

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 2