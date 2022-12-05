A third of East Sussex residents are more likely to rely on charity support this winter, research shows

The Movement for Good Awards spoke to nearly a thousand people in East Sussex. Nearly a third of these people (32 per cent) said they are more likely than ever before to have to call on help from a charity. While in contrast 33 per cent said they are likely to reduce the amount of money they donate to charity due to the increasing costs they’re facing on their energy bills. Despite this, 28 per cent of residents are choosing to help charities by volunteering their time rather than donating money.