A third of East Sussex residents are more likely to rely on charity support this winter, research shows

The Movement for Good Awards spoke to nearly a thousand people in East Sussex. Nearly a third of these people (32 per cent) said they are more likely than ever before to have to call on help from a charity. While in contrast 33 per cent said they are likely to reduce the amount of money they donate to charity due to the increasing costs they’re facing on their energy bills. Despite this, 28 per cent of residents are choosing to help charities by volunteering their time rather than donating money.
The findings come as the UK’s largest network of food banks, The Trussell Trust, announced it had distributed a record number of food parcels between April and September this year. More on that here.
Movement for Good Awards is giving away £120,000 as part of its annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign. Residents are encouraged to nominate a charity online. Nominations are open until December 15. Winners are drawn at random.