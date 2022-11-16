Eastbourne Foodbank said it has been 125 per cent busier in a recent six-month period compared to last year.

A spokesperson from the charity added: “Eastbourne Foodbank has revealed 13,459 emergency food parcels were provided to people across the town in the last six months – with 4,728 of those going to children. These figures are published as part of the Trussell Trust’s mid-year statistics for April-September 2022.”

Eastbourne Foodbank CEO Howard Wardle said the charity is not surprised by these statistics.

He added: “We are now regularly providing emergency food for more than 2,000 people each month and in October 2022 that figure reached nearly 2,500, more than 850 of which were children. Each statistic is a life and it is not acceptable that so many people in our community are living in poverty. This isn’t right and we can’t allow this to go on."

Howard Wardle MBE, CEO and founder of Eastbourne Foodbank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wardle said the foodbank has been able to keep up with the rising demand so far.

He added: “We are one of the busiest foodbanks in the UK, but the Trussell Trust’s latest figures show we are not unique. Foodbanks up and down the country are experiencing increased demand and Eastbourne’s statistics are a true reflection of what is going on in the country right now and a true reflection of the amount of people living in poverty across the UK. This is an unacceptable situation which requires urgent changes to government policy.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “I had a very positive and detailed meeting with CAB manager Alan Bruzon and foodbank campaigns manager Jess Holiday last week to discuss how we can work together to help and support those in need in Eastbourne.

“I agree with concerns from both organisations about any suspension of the triple lock and no uplifting of benefits in line with inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

“I told them I have made several representations to ministers and that benefits and the state pension should match inflation as the government must help the most vulnerable. We will find out more on this from the Chancellor on Thursday [November 17].

“We all agreed it would be of benefit if the Universal Credit taper rate could be adjusted again to further help those who work but are also in receipt of this benefit. This is something I have asked ministers to do with some success in the past. Again, I will make my views and the views of CAB and the foodbank known to ministers.

“However, as well as increasing support there is also already substantial support available. We all agreed how important it is to ensure that people claim the benefits they are entitled to and discussed the work CAB and the foodbank can do in this regard in unison with my work to get more people to apply for Pension Credit for example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will continue to do all I can to help those in need in Eastbourne in partnership with all organisations like the food bank and CAB who are undertaking important work during these challenging post-pandemic times.”

READ THIS: