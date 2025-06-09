Brighton residents could be earning £4,060 a year from their driveways
To discover which areas of the country, have the best earning potential for driveway rentals, the team at Leasing Options analysed parking prices for postcodes across the UK, to reveal those which have the biggest earning potential, and its great news for those living in Southwest London (SW7) where residents can earn on average £63.00 per day.
|City
|Daily Earning Potential
|Yearly Earning Potential
|London
|13.23
|4827.45
|Brighton
|11.13
|4060.63
|Cardiff
|10.78
|3935.16
|Edinburgh
|10.73
|3916.15
|Glasgow
|10.52
|3839.26
|Liverpool
|10.44
|3810.47
|Leeds
|10.41
|3800.56
|Croydon
|10.38
|3786.88
|Manchester
|9.62
|3511.44
|Southampton
|9.29
|3391.46
Londoners could earn £4827 a year renting their driveways
London takes the crown as the most profitable city for earning potentials, with postcodes in SW7 and W8 earning on average £63 a week.
|City
|Postcode
|Median Weekday Price
|Median Weekend Price
|Daily Earning Potential
|% of Daily min wage
|South West London
|SW7
|63.00
|63.00
|63.00
|68.80
|West London
|W8
|59.50
|63.00
|61.25
|66.89
|South West London
|SW5
|43.00
|47.00
|45.00
|49.14
|West London
|W1H
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|38.22
|West London
|W1G
|32.00
|32.00
|32.00
|34.94
|North West London
|NW8
|17.00
|42.00
|29.50
|32.21
|South West London
|SW10
|28.00
|28.50
|28.25
|30.85
|South East London
|SE1
|28.00
|28.00
|28.00
|30.58
|West London
|W11
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|28.39
|South West London
|SW1V
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|27.30
|North London
|N17
|26.50
|18.00
|22.25
|24.30
SW7 and W8 are two of London’s most prestigious and in-demand postcodes, known for their affluent residents, landmarks and prime locations. SW7 is home to iconic attractions like the Natural History Museum. Just to the west, W8 covers Kensington, an equally affluent and sought-after neighbourhood, it boasts luxury boutiques along Kensington High Street, with good proximity to Kensington Palace and Gardens. Notably, all the top ten ranking postcodes for profitability are in London, making it the most lucrative place for owning a driveway.
Brighton comes in at a strong second
The vibrant seaside city of Brighton came second, with tourists flocking to the city over the summer season for its famous pebbled beach, Victorian Pier, and lively bohemian charm. Homeowners with a BN1 postcode can expect to earn £11.13 a day, around £4060 over the course of a year! Annual events such as Brighton Pride and the Brighton Marathon can see an increase in prices, although overall, prices are consistent throughout the year.
Cardiff ranks as third
The Welsh capital of Cardiff ranks third overall, with historic landmarks such as Cardiff Castle, and modern attractions like the Wales Millennium Centre, drawing in visitors. Outside the city centre is the home of rugby, with Cardiff’s home base being the Cardiff Arms Stadium, seeing many sports fans searching for parking spaces around the city. Homeowners in around CF3 can expect to earn around £10.78 a day, which comes to around £3935 a year.
Edinburgh secures the fourth spot
Ranking third is the Scottish city of Edinburgh, which is home to world-renowned festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe and International Festival, attracting visitors globally. For those looking to rent out their driveway, they can expect to earn around £10.73 a day, or roughly £3916 a year.
Commenting on the data Mike Thompson Chief Executive Officer at Leasing Options "With demand for event parking soaring across the UK, it's clear that homeowners have a real opportunity to turn their unused driveways into a valuable source of extra income. Our data shows that many of the UK’s largest and most popular cities are demonstrating a unique way to make money and solve local parking problems.”
To find out more about the data, please visit the following site: https://www.leasingoptions.co.uk/