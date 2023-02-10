East Sussex County Council budget: What does this mean for Eastbourne?

The 2023/24 budget was announced this week and here’s a look at what that means for Eastbourne.

This week it was announced that as part of the East Sussex County Council 2023/24 budget, there will be an increase in council tax. The budget pays for services like roads, libraries and support for vulnerable adults and children. It was approved at a meeting of the full council on February 7. More on that here

According to ESCC, there’s no new cuts to spending, but due to an increase in service demand and rising costs, residents will be asked to pay more including a 2.99 per cent increase on their council tax and a two per cent increase for adult social care.

Councillor Nick Bennett, deputy leader and lead member for resources and climate change, said: “The increase, which is the equivalent of an additional £1.55 a week for a Band D household, offers us some short-term stability which will allow us to prepare for the challenges we know lie ahead.

East Sussex County Council budget 2023/24 (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“We know that some residents are finding it difficult to make ends meet and asking people to pay more is never a decision we take lightly, but it is more important than ever that the services the public are increasingly relying upon are safeguarded.”

In response to this news, cabinet councillors at Eastbourne Borough Council have agreed a budget that will limit the council tax increase to 15p a week (based on a typical band D property) and prioritise help for the most vulnerable residents to get through the cost of living crisis.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, believes the financial model for local government is no longer sustainable. He said: “In over 40 years as a councillor, I have never been more concerned about the future of our public services as I am now. Up and down the UK there are councils staring bankruptcy in the face.

“Although that is not the case here in Eastbourne, setting a budget which continues to provide the services that our community needs and expects has never been more difficult.

“The central issue is government under-funding of local authorities and council leaders of all political backgrounds are saying the same thing, it is no longer sustainable. In Eastbourne we put the focus on frontline services and support for the most vulnerable, to help them through this horrendous cost of living crisis, but the determination to do this is being tested like never before.”

MP Caroline Ansell said: “High performing, well-run councils are dealing with the obvious challenges as the country recovers from the pandemic and the £400 billion spent to safeguard jobs and businesses, the vaccination programme, PPE and now energy support this winter due to Putin’s war.

"East Sussex County Council is no exception and I praise it for its work in these difficult times. One of the key issues is that authorities, like ESCC, need a longer financial settlement from the government so they can plan more effectively. This is something I raised personally with the local government minister when I met him last month.”