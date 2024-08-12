Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lloyds Bank branch in Burgess Hill is set to close its doors for the last time on Tuesday, September 17.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message has recently appeared in the window of the 36-38 Church Road branch that says: “We’re closing this branch soon. Please come in and talk to us. We’re here to help and support you before and after this branch closes. This branch will close on 17 September 2024. We can help you at any branch including 99-101-South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4ND; and 8 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2AD.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest date of the closure comes after an announcement in autumn 2023 that Lloyds, NatWest and Halifax were shutting dozens of branches across UK with the initial closure date of the Burgess Hill branch reported as February 12, 2024.

There is now a Closing Branch Review document at www.lloydsbank.com that explains why Lloyds made the decision.

Lloyds Bank in Burgess Hill is set to close its doors for the last time on Tuesday, September 17

The PDF document, which people can read here, said: "The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online. With more customers banking digitally, we’ve seen a fall in branch visits. Because of this, we've decided to close this branch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document added: “We’re still here to support you and there’s a number of ways you can do your everyday banking with us – online, on your mobile, over the phone or at a Post Office. You can use any of our branches and the nearest alternative is the Haywards Heath branch. And after the branch closes we’ll have a Community Banker visit this area. They can offer support and guidance on the ways you can bank with us.”

The document added that Burgess Hill customers are already banking in other ways with 41 per cent of its customers also using other Lloyds Bank branches. Lloyds also said 83 per cent of the Burgess Hill users also use other Lloyds Bank branches or Internet Banking or PhoneBank.

The Burgess Hill branch is currently open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and on Saturday from 9am until 1pm.