Lloyds Bank in Burgess Hill set to close: ‘more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online’
A message has recently appeared in the window of the 36-38 Church Road branch that says: “We’re closing this branch soon. Please come in and talk to us. We’re here to help and support you before and after this branch closes. This branch will close on 17 September 2024. We can help you at any branch including 99-101-South Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH16 4ND; and 8 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 2AD.”
The latest date of the closure comes after an announcement in autumn 2023 that Lloyds, NatWest and Halifax were shutting dozens of branches across UK with the initial closure date of the Burgess Hill branch reported as February 12, 2024.
There is now a Closing Branch Review document at www.lloydsbank.com that explains why Lloyds made the decision.
The PDF document, which people can read here, said: "The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online. With more customers banking digitally, we’ve seen a fall in branch visits. Because of this, we've decided to close this branch.”
The document added: “We’re still here to support you and there’s a number of ways you can do your everyday banking with us – online, on your mobile, over the phone or at a Post Office. You can use any of our branches and the nearest alternative is the Haywards Heath branch. And after the branch closes we’ll have a Community Banker visit this area. They can offer support and guidance on the ways you can bank with us.”
The document added that Burgess Hill customers are already banking in other ways with 41 per cent of its customers also using other Lloyds Bank branches. Lloyds also said 83 per cent of the Burgess Hill users also use other Lloyds Bank branches or Internet Banking or PhoneBank.
The Burgess Hill branch is currently open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and on Saturday from 9am until 1pm.
