Hundreds of people across Sussex are starting October better off after winning big prizes in this month’s Premium Bonds draw.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

The high-value prizes for October have been announced, with the two £1million prizes being won by holders in Scotland and Greater Manchester. Neither had the maximum holding, with the Scotland winner having bonds worth £10,150 and the Manchester winner’s being worth £34,350.

Five people in Sussex won the second-best prize of £100,000 in October’s draw, three from East Sussex and two from West Sussex, while two further holders from West Sussex each scooped £50,000.

While other Sussex holders missed out on the biggest prizes, there was still plenty to celebrate across the county, with the list of high-value winners featuring hundreds of holders from Sussex who shared prizes totally more than £2million.

Four people from East Sussex won the fourth-top prize of £25,000, as did a further two from West Sussex.

The list also showed 30 people across Sussex – 19 from West Sussex, seven from East Sussex and four from Brighton & Hove – won £10,000 each, while a further 60 – 38 from West Sussex, 18 from East Sussex and four from Brighton & Hove – won £5,000.

A total of 726 people in Sussex won £1,000 – the smallest of the published high-value prizes – with 374 of them being from West Sussex, 263 from East Sussex and 89 from Brighton & Hove.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.