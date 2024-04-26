Bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate with sweeping views of the South Downs and a pub at the end

There is also the option to drive, with plenty of free parking in Arundel Road near The Fox in Patching.

I caught the No.9 bus from Worthing to Angmering and got off at the Beech View bus stop, just off Dappers Lane. Walk north up Dappers Lane and under the bridge for the A27, then continue up Swillage Lane.

You will pass Poachers Pond, where I saw some cute goslings playing in the water. Follow the road past the pond and up towards Norfolk House, then pass through the gate into the Angmering Park Estate.

You will see some lovely English bluebells as you walk through Olivers Copse. When you come to a T-junction, turn right and follow the path as it then bends left again to take you on north through Stonyland Copse.

You soon come to a junction of footpaths and bridleways but continue in the same direction through the woods to enjoy a sweeping view of blue.

Pass a turning on the right until you arrive at another big junction of footpaths and bridleways. Continue on the same wide path and you will soon see a fork with three options. Take the path on the left and you can enjoy a wonderful view across the bluebells in Michelgrove Park.

There is then a crossroads and it was here where I could really smell a strong scent of bluebells. Beautiful! All the way there is the wondeful sound of birdsong and at one point, I saw a bird of prey with its wings spread wide. Really quite amazing.

Turn right and at the next crossroads, continue in the same direction, following the wide path ahead. You will come to a point where there are two paths ahead and another to the right. You are welcome to choose the middle path if you want to stay with the bluebells*.

I suggest come with me along the path on the left. This way, you get some delightful distant views across the South Downs towards Harrow Hill. You also get to see the ruins of the clock tower that was part of Michelgrove, the Shelley estate that was demolished by a jealous Duke of Norfolk.

At the next big junction, continue straight on. Then look out for another signpost coming up soon. Here, you turn off the wide path to follow a much narrower route through Patching Rough.

It's lovely and peaceful this way. You will spot a signpost with a yellow arrow pointing your way and you continue to the next junction. Here, you turn right and then left. There is another signpost with a blue arrow on one side and a yellow one on another – turn left to follow the yellow route. *By the way, had you chose the middle path I mentioned earlier and followed it, this is where you will end up.

You need to go over a stile into Surgeon's Field and walk along the path with the woods on your right. This is your last opportunity to enjoy a view of the bluebells.

You will see Selden Farm come into view on your right. You could turn right to go towards the farm and then left up Selden Lane but the road is extremely steep. Instead, I suggest continue on the same footpath, following it south past a fallen signpost. Head into Jewshead Wood and up a short hill.

You come to another stile on your right. Climb over but then turn left to follow the path south. Continue on round, following the fence, until you come to a gate. Follow the footpath across the fields towards Orchard House Farm and through another gate.

This brings you out to Arundel Road. Turn right and you are soon at The Fox public house. We found a warm welcome here, with food and drink available.

To get back to Angmering, continue along Arundel Road, past the turn off from the A27 and back to the bridge, where you pass under to go left down Dappers Lane. You will find the bus stop at Beech View serves both sides of the road. Wait on the corner of Beech View for the bus to Worthing and Holmbush, and the driver will pick up you there.

1 . Bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate Elaine Hammond guides you on a new bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate, which can be done by bus and has a pub at the end for food and drink Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate Take the No.9 bus from Worthing or Arundel to Angmering and got off at the Beech View bus stop, just off Dappers Lane. Walk north up Dappers Lane. Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate Go under the bridge for the A27 Photo: Elaine Hammond

4 . Bluebell walk on the Angmering Park Estate Continue up Swillage Lane Photo: Elaine Hammond