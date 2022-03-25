HeartSmart walks take place across the Chichester district each week. Photo: Steve Robards.

Chichester walks to go on across the district this week

HeartSmart walks aim to show people routes, encourage them to keep their hearts healthy and help them meet other people to walk with.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:10 am
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 11:15 am

Arranged by trained volunteer leaders, the walks will continue if it is raining and will only be cancelled in extreme weather conditions. All walks are pre-bookable a week in advance at www.chichester.gov.uk/heartsmart. Take a look through this week’s planned walks below...

---

1. Burpham

March 27, 10.30am – A 2.5-hour, five-mile hilly walk with some stiles and lovely views. Meet: The public car park behind the George at Burpham (BN18 9RR).

Photo: Google Maps

2. Chichester Canal

March 28, 10.30am – A 30-minute, one-mile flat walk at a gentle pace, suitable for beginners. Meet: Chichester Canal, PO19 8DT.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Bosham Harbour and Villlage

March 28, 11am – A 45-minute, 1.5-mile, circular flat walk no stiles through historic Old Bosham and along its scenic harbour front, wheelchair friendly and easy access. Meet: Bosham car park, PO18 8HZ, at Bosham Public Toilets.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Midhurst Cowdray Collosus

March 29, 10.30am – A two-hour, four-mile circular walk past Cowdray ruins and polo grounds to the Cowdray Collosus and the 1,000-year-old Queen Elizabeth Oak. Meet: Main car park just north of the centre of Midhurst, behind the bus station (GU29 9DW).

Photo: Google Maps

