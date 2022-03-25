26 classes to enter at Boxgrove Companion Dog Show this weekend

The annual Boxgrove Companion Dog Show returns this weekend after it was postponed due to bad weather in October.

By James Connaughton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:18 am

Taking place on the sports field at Boxgrove Village Hall on Saturday (March 26), there will be seven pedigree classes, 15 novelty classes and four obedience classes, as well as a non-competitive agility course.

There will also be stalls including raffle and tombola, with food and drinks available all day.

Judging starts at midday with entries from 10.30am at £2 per dog per class.

Boxgrove Companion Dog Show takes place on the sports field at Boxgrove Village Hall

All profits will be shared between Boxgrove Priory Church and Boxgrove Village Hall.

