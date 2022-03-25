26 classes to enter at Boxgrove Companion Dog Show this weekend

Taking place on the sports field at Boxgrove Village Hall on Saturday (March 26), there will be seven pedigree classes, 15 novelty classes and four obedience classes, as well as a non-competitive agility course.

There will also be stalls including raffle and tombola, with food and drinks available all day.

Judging starts at midday with entries from 10.30am at £2 per dog per class.

All profits will be shared between Boxgrove Priory Church and Boxgrove Village Hall.

