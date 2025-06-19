An East Sussex garden has made it on to a list of the UK's most beautiful National Trust gardens to visit.

The Times newspaper said it had 'rounded up 20 of the most glorious National Trust gardens to visit now’.

Sheffield Park and Garden, which is located near both Uckfield and Haywards Heath, was praised.

The Times said: "Sheffield Park’s fabulous water lilies are the stars of the gardens from today, when visitors will be able to experience a 360-degree view of their blooms from a new floating pontoon.

"Seven species of water lily grow here in different colours, from buttery yellow to deep pink."

See our gallery of pictures below of this beautiful location.

