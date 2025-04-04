Join in the traditional Maypole Fete at Plaistow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plaistow Village Green will come alive with colour, music and tradition as the preschool celebrates the May bank holiday.

Join in the celebration of British heritage, which promises a nod to the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 5 from noon to 4pm, with the highlight being Plaistow Preschool children dancing round the maypole in a centuries old tradition that symbolises community spirit and renewal..

The Maypole Fete, proudly sponsored by local businesses Premier Treecare & Conservation Ltd, Shower Power, Savills, and Nicholls, will also include a barbeque, cakes, sweets and refreshments, a dog show, a raffle and live music and games.

This fun-filled family event also supports rural businesses, with local food producers and artisans showcasing their goods.

Proceeds will go towards supporting Plaistow Preschool and its mission to nurture young minds in our community.