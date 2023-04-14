Edit Account-Sign Out
Join the sponsored cycle in aid of Havens Community Hub!

The organisation will host the fancy dress sponsored cycle on Sunday, July 2, from Newhaven to Seaford.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:31 BST

Cyclists are encouraged to wear a fancy dress costume on the day, with prizes given out for the best costumes. Categories for the competition will be under 12s, 13 to 17-year-olds and over 18s.

The route is yet to be confirmed but it will go from Newhaven to Seaford, and optionally back again. If you are interested in taking part, please email [email protected] for a registration form.

The Havens Community Hub is a Community Interest Company aiming to inspire a new way of thinking about community projects along the Havens coastal stretch - Saltdean to Seaford.

Cllr Chris Collier and Paula Woolven at the Havens Community HubCllr Chris Collier and Paula Woolven at the Havens Community Hub
Cllr Chris Collier and Paula Woolven at the Havens Community Hub
They aim to empower causes to support communities, and they are committed to bringing people together and developing partnerships that will produce a sustainable product - “we’ll find a way – or we’ll make a way”

Their values include: Community Focused, Hands on, Genuine, Empowering & Forward Thinking.

To donate click here

